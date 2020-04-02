Tony Ferguson He believes Khabib Nurmagomedov should be removed from his lightweight belt after confirming his departure from UFC 249.

He April 18th, both of them were going to face each other in a lightweight belt fight in Brooklyn, New York. But, with the coronavirus pandemic, Nurmagomedov he or she returned to Russia and this afternoon he confirmed that he is off the card. For TonyHe believes that Khabib the belt must be removed.

“Obviously, he was very upset. I feel more for all the others who are having difficult times. It’s a little different, of course, I’m kind of pissed off, “ said Ferguson to ESPN. “He had the opportunity to stay here. He was in Abu Dhabi, he had the opportunity to return before the borders with Russia were closed. He decided to return to Dagestan, he did not finish his camp. He does not want to fight. He’s scared, he’s running. His belt should be removed. “

For Tony Ferguson, believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov He did not want to fight and decided not to face him again.

“I am more willing to fight than anyone, anytime, anywhere, unless the circumstances are completely different. The fight is against Khabib. That’s the boy Everyone wants this fight. I understand what I wanted to do ”he explained Ferguson. “Obviously he is here, his family is back in Dagestan, he knew what he had to do, but he had the opportunity and did exactly the same for UFC 209.”

“I knew I was not cutting the weight very well. He already said he was having a hard time reducing weight, concentrating, and doing everything else. For me right there, he is running away. He escaped”he continued. “Obviously he knew what he could do to help save this card, he didn’t want to take any of those risks. Everyone is at risk. He ran away. It’s pretty hard to explain, but he got off it. “. concluded Tony.