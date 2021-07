Olympic Games

Tony Estanguet, in ‘The Cube’: “Paris 2024 is going to be fantastic”

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was at ‘The Cube’. He left some brushstrokes of what the French appointment will be and of the ideas they have. They want a very special event that highlights the great wonders of the Parisian city. They are already working hard and looking forward to taking over from Tokyo 2020.

00:05:00, an hour ago