Tony Bradley will be an unrestricted free agent

At 23, Tony Bradley will have complete freedom to decide his future in free agency. According to .’s Tony Jones, the Oklahoma City Thunder will not extend the qualifying offer to the center, so he will be an unrestricted free agent in a few days.

Chosen 28th in the 2017 draft by the Utah Jazz, he spent three years in the Salt Lake City franchise before being sent to the Detroit Pistons on 2020 draft night. they sent him immediately to Philadelphia.

With such a move, Bradley has spent the 2020-21 season between the Sixers and the Thunder, the latter team with which he has had a more than interesting performance. To be exact, he has averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per night, a performance that has not earned him so that you want to continue counting on him in OKC.

Although the Thunder are immersed in another path, that of a deep reconstruction based on many picks for the next drafts, their refusal to keep Bradley does not mean that he will not have offers; What’s more, the aforementioned journalist points out that there are expected to be several suitors for the center.

