Tony Awards will be on September 26, betting on the return of Broadway and tourism for the economic recovery of New York



Musical “Moulin Rouge”, favorite for the suspended Tony Awards.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

With 15 months late, the 74th ceremony of the 2020 Tony Awards, considered the Broadway Oscars, will finally be held on September 26, assuming that by then the great theatrical shows are back, a fundamental step for the tourist reactivation and in general the entire economy of the city.

Also, after the long wait, this time the show will have a extended duration of four hours, one more than the traditional. Producers announced yesterday that they will air on CBS and Paramount +.

“More of 97 thousand workers They depend on Broadway. The economic impact for the city it is $ 14.8 billion dollars ”, summarized Pix11.

This year, the show will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Paramount + exclusively, then continue on CBS with a live concert event “with superstar Broadway performers and Tony Award winners gathering on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theater ”. At the close of the night, the winners of the three main awards will be announced: best play, revival and musical of the 2019-2020 season interrupted by the pandemic.

Never has so much time passed between the nominations – announced in October last year – and the awards ceremony, whose date was postponed several times, amid the uncertainty over the reopening of the city between the peaks of the pandemic.

“There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater, and we are thrilled to be able to share his celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the shortened 2019-2020 season with theater fans everywhere,” he said. a joint statement from Charlotte. St. Martin, president of The Broadway League (TBL); and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theater Wing, the awards organization.

(TBL), the trade association that represents producers and regulates presentations on the call theatrical mecca of the world, made up of 41 theaters with at least 500 seats.

There was no information on whether there would be a host at the gala. The news was greeted with enthusiasm by fans of the theater, but with complaints that Most of the awards, such as those for performance, direction and technicians, will not be transmitted in open signal, otherwise, they would only be accessible to customers of the Paramount + channel.

The plan will be similar to that employed by the Grammys, where most of the awards are broadcast at a pre-show TV event, although it can be viewed for free, the Associated Press noted.

The national and foreign tourists make up the majority of the public attending plays and musicals in NYC, impacting vital parallel sectors in New York, such as hospitality and restaurants.

Broadway theaters closed abruptly on March 12, 2020, eliminating the 31 shows that were already on the bill and 16 scheduled to open last spring. Now they have finally received the green light to reopen and the first will be the musical “Hadestown”, on September 2, the big winner with 8 Tony Awards in June 2019, the last gala held.

Organizers look to a Broadway theater as a base for the central event in person. In parallel, the nominated productions could present segments from their respective rooms to reduce the accumulation of public under the same roof, the local press commented yesterday.

This season’s nominations were drawn from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 from the previous season (2018-2019). There are normally 26 competitive categories; this time only 25 and, due to the shortage of productions, some categories have only one nominee and therefore a virtual winner, as “best actor in a musical”: Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge). The full list can be reviewed here.