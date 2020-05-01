It seems that the bad news for music keeps coming this April 30, because they report that the legendary drummer Tony Allen passed away today at the age of 80. The causes of his death are not yet known, however, media such as Sahara Reports, the journalist Stephen Budd – who has closely followed the Africa Express collective – and the same who announced that the musician had lost his life.

To speak of Tony Allen is to touch one of the greatest legends of African music, because behind the battery he managed to achieve what very few in that instrument, be recognized just by listening to some of his drum rolls. Allen was born on August 12, 1940 in Lagos, Nigeria, and from an early age he became interested in percussion.

It would not be until he was 18 years old and working as an engineer in a Nigerian radio station that he would start playing the drums, learning in a self-taught way. Thanks to his dedication and effort he put into learning to master the instrument began to make a sound of its own, inspired by African jùjú rhythms, American jazz and the birth of the highlife genre in Nigeria and Ghana.

After years of playing for local musicians, The great opportunity came in 1964 when he was invited by the multi-instrumentalist Fela Kuti to form a new band of this new genre, which, merged with other rhythms, was known as Afrobeat.. That way Tony Allen He became the founding member of the Kuti highlife-jazz music group called Koola Lobitos.

The duo together with the Africa 70 collective recorded about 30 albums, However, things would change as we reach the next decade. Tony Allen – like many musicians – got tired of living in the shadows and not receiving enough credit for his workSo in the mid-70s he started his solo career, definitely leaving the group to venture out on their own.

It is at this time that decides to put together his own band and record one of his most important albums, No discrimination 1980. For this period Allen emigrated to Europe, passing through London until settling in Paris, and it was in this period when he collaborated with great musicians like King Sunny Ade, Manu Dibango and Ray Lema with whom he released the legendary album N.E.P.A.

During this new stage, Tony Allen was adding complexity to his sound and technique on drums, because he mixed all his influences from the past with rhythms like dub, R&B to hip-hop and electronic music bases. As the new millennium began, it began to make its way through popular music, working with musicians like French producer Sébastien Tellier, the Parisian duo Air and even Jarvis Cocker himself.

But the key moment was when he met Damon Albarn. In 2006 the leader of Blur and Gorillaz invited him to collaborate on a new project he had in mind, The Good, The Bad and The Queen, where guitarist Simon Tong and bassist of The Clash, Paul Simonon, were also present. With them he recorded two studio albums, one of the same name and the most recent one, Merrie Land.

Six years later, Albarn would re-recruit him for another project he was working with, Rocke Juice & The Moon. together with the slap master and bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea. Thereafter ccontinued recording solo albums and occasionally jamming with Damon for the bus Africa Express.