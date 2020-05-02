Legendary Nigerian drummer and songwriter Tony Allen, one of the creators of the Afrobeat style, died in Paris at the age of 79

Goodbye Tony! Your eyes saw what most couldn’t see. You are the coolest person on Earth. As you used to say, ‘there is no end,” said Trosset on his Facebook social network page as a tribute.

Allen died Thursday in the Pompidou Hospital from the French capital, where he had lived for years, by a sudden aneurysmTrosset told CNN.

The artist was considered, along with the Nigerian singer-songwriter Fela Kuti, the creator of Afrobeat, a genre that mix yoruba, jazz, funk and highlife music and that it was very popular in Africa in the 1970s.

Kuti, who died in 1997, went on to say that, “without Tony Allen, there would be no afrobeat ”. Not in vain, Allen was from 1969 to 1979 the drummer of his mythical band, “Africa 70”.

Born in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos, Allen, who started playing drums at the age of 18 as a self-taught man while working as a technician at a radio station in his hometown, went on to record more than thirty albums with Kuti and “Africa 70 ”.

Some songs used to last more than ten minutes and their lyrics were often tirades against corruption, the authoritarian leaders of Africa and the military regimes of Nigeria.

The two geniuses ended up separating due to discrepancies over money and copyrights and Allen left the band in 1979 to go to London and later settle in Paris.

The drummer collaborated with international musicians such as Brian Eno, Damon Albarn (singer of Blur and Gorillaz), Paul Simonon (bassist of The Clash) or Flea (bassist of Red Hot Chilli Peppers), among others.

Brian Eno came to define him as “perhaps the best drummer that ever lived”, a compliment that the Nigerian artist always fitted humbly.

“In any case I am among the best. At the end of the day, I have been playing the same instrument for 48 years and this should be noted, ”Allen clarified in 2009 in Logroño (northern Spain).

The death of the drummer caused numerous reactions of sadness and tribute, such as that of Flea, who said in his account on the social network Twitter: “The epic Tony Allen, one of the best drummers who has ever walked on this earth, has left us “

Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo described Allen on Twitter as “a beautiful spirit and friend” who “changed the history of African music.”

With information from EFE