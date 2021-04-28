Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela will comment on the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 from Rotterdam (Netherlands)

MADRID, Apr 28. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The presenters of TVE Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela will be in charge of narrating the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 from Rotterdam (Netherlands), in what will be a contest marked by the coronavirus pandemic and that has already forced the suspension of the 2020 edition.

This was reported this Wednesday by RTVE, which explained that Varela and Aguilar will attend the festival together with Blas Cantó, the representative of Spain in the European contest. They will be joined, one more year, Víctor Escudero, as an expert in the field.

This is the third time that Varela and Aguilar have discussed the song contest together. Specifically, for the radio host it will be his third festival, in addition to narrating the special ‘Europe Shine a light’, after the cancellation of the 2020 edition by COVID-19.

For her part, the director and presenter of ‘Tarde lo que tard’ en RNE, Julia Varela, faces her sixth edition of the contest. Both presenters hosted ‘Destino Eurovisión’, the program in which viewers chose the song ‘I’m going to stay’ to represent Spain.

In this answer, Aguilar has assured that “it seems that the fallow of an edition has made the artistic proposals grow”. “Personally, I think that songs as different as Barbara Pravi from France, Maneskin from Italy, The Roop from Lithuania or Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland are a good example of this.“, has underlined.

“I feel that this edition has a high level, both in terms of voices and melodies, perhaps the edition with the highest level since I started commenting on the festival in 2015,” said Julia. “I like the empowerment of Malta, the delicacy of Switzerland, the rock of Italy, the madness of Cyprus and the chanson of France. And Spain, with Blas, will fight with all the emotion and feeling in front of all of them, “he emphasized.

In relation to Blas Cantó and his ballad ‘I’m going to stay’, both highlight the sensitivity of the interpreter and his vocal capacity. “The best thing about Blas continues to be his vocal and interpretive ability and his experience in front of the camera. The song is full of sincerity and in recent months it has been shaping up in terms of emotion. He must step on the stage enjoying the moment and the satisfaction of knowing that he is fulfilling a dream, “said the announcer.

“I think that Blas has a vocal capacity and a sensitivity that is difficult to find in other of the participants of this Eurovision 2021. We go to Rotterdam with a sincere ballad full of light that moves“, considers Varela.