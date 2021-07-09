Toño Mauri reveals that Luis Miguel was aware of his health after contracting COVID-19



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

Toño Mauri He clung to life after fighting for 8 months against Covid-19 and its consequences, but there was someone who was always there to help him: Luis Miguel.

“El Sol” and the actor have been friends from a very young age and continue to maintain contact despite everything.

“All this came (coronavirus) and with my brother-in-law Miguel (German) he sent me a message saying that, obviously, I was aware of what was happening to me“, He said in an interview with Ventaneando.

The actor indicated that before the pandemic began he had a meeting with the singer, although it was very brief.

“I had seen him in Miami, there was a meeting and we were talking before the pandemic started. One detail caught my attention, he said: ‘What do you have there?’ and I took out a rosary from my shirt, (Luismi said) ‘Look what I have’ and he also took out a rosary from his shirt. I said ‘Good! Feel that they are with you at all times ”, added Mauri.

Watch the interview at minute 1:39