Toño Mauri returns to Mexico after recovering from his double lung transplant

Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin also reacted: “That’s my Toño.” Actor Héctor Soberón wrote: “May you recover soon”, while Alejandro Nones added hearts to the publication.

And it is that part of Toño Mauri’s family lives in Mexico, like his mother and his sister, the singer Graciela Mauri.

Toño Mauri (Instagram / awake America)

Toño spent eight months hospitalized, after being admitted in June 2020 for complications from Covid-19. “I thought I was going to go to the hospital and that same day I was returning home,” the actor told Despierta América in February about the day he was admitted, “but what was my surprise, that it was not like that. The virus attacked directly my lungs, it damaged them a lot, so I couldn’t breathe anymore. “

“The first thing I thought about was my children, Carla and my family. And I told the doctor that it didn’t matter what I had to do. From there I don’t remember anything, until I woke up from the coma,” said the histrion, who underwent a double lung transplant.