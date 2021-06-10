Toño Mauri returned to the hospital after a spectacular fall

After reappearing in some interviews to talk about his evolution on the subject of his health, Antonio Mauri He explained that due to the weakness in his body, he could not prevent himself from suffering a strong fall.

Although it is true that little by little the actor is recovering after having tested positive for the coronavirus, this time had to go back to the hospital to get some stitches on the top of the right eyebrow, result of your accident.

“Two days ago I fell, they had to give me a few points, I tripped over my right foot, it stuck on the floor and I went forward, because I no longer have enough weight to support myself, “he said in an interview for the program Sale el Sol.

Fortunately, after various studies, he was almost unharmed, as he was his head that cushioned the fall receiving a strong blow.

“As time goes by, my nerves and my muscles are activated, so I managed to fall on my side and with my head I hit the floor and I hit here (It was pointed out), and my hip hurt a little, they did tests, I have nothing broken, “he said.

# ToñoMauri suffers a spectacular fall after a delicate operation! @ Saleelsoltv🌞: https://t.co/nfthkPHbGD pic.twitter.com/CFNryPAIK4 – Image Television (@ImagenTVMex) June 9, 2021

On the other hand, He also explained that he will announce the sale of his book very soon, where he will tell about the fight he faced after entering in June 2020 and spending much of this time in a coma, this due to the serious complications of Covid-19 and receiving a double lung transplant.

“I started by telling the story of what the meaning of a testimony like this is like, what are the important things to denote and we are in the process. If everything goes well, in two or three months we could start editing it ”, he explained about the work.