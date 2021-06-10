Toño Mauri fights for consequences after contagion, faces fall | Reform

“I tripped over my right foot,” the actor Toño Mauri revealed the details of a strong fall that led him to receive some stitches above the right eyebrow.

Few months ago, Toño Mauri, was recovering from his contagion of the virus and although his struggle to survive has moved everyone, the truth is that the actor still faces the consequences, one of them would lead him to be the victim of a recent mishap for which he had an injury in his head.

Two days ago I fell, they had to give a few points, I tripped over my right foot, that is, it got stuck on the floor and I went forward, I no longer have enough weight to support myself, the producer also said in an interview for the program “Sale el Sol”.

Although Toño Mauri has shown great enthusiasm after defeating Covid-19, he too “mexican singer“He shared that he still faces certain limits in terms of his recovery since physically he has not yet managed to reestablish his health to 100%.

Fortunately for Antonio Mauri Villariño, this has not greatly affected the recovery from the damage caused by the condition that unleashed the global health crisis, it is a gradual process.

The remembered member of the group “Strawberries with cream” explains how the moment of the mishap was

As time goes by, my nerves and my muscles are activated, so I managed to fall sideways, to move sideways, then with my head hit the floor and hit me here, and a little bit my hip hurt.

After the incident, Toño Mauri reveals that fortunately this did not have serious consequences “they did tests on me, I have nothing broken.”

On the other hand, the also brother of the famous actress and singer, Graciela Mauri, who anticipated a few months ago that he would launch a book in which he will capture all his experience after his fight against the Covid-19 virus. This replied:

If everything goes well in two or three months we could already be starting to prepare it to edit it, to do it. Anyone who goes through such a situation helps a lot because whoever can read it or who wants to read it can find a solution or something that is weighing on them, he said.

It was during the past 2020 and part of this 2021 that the 56-year-old famous’s health was at risk after having contracted this condition.

After dealing with several complications and relapses, Carla Alemán Magnani’s husband and brother-in-law of the famous businessman starred in a delicate double lung transplant surgery from which he is still recovering.

The businessman left the hospital on February 12 after being hospitalized for eight months after facing surgery in December 2020.

Recently, last Saturday, February 20, Toño reappeared on social networks to show his gratitude to life.

Thanks to God, thanks to life, thanks to my family, thanks to you, and to the doctors who always made their effort. The good is yet to come, “he wrote on his Instagram account. His message accompanied a series of photographs in which he said goodbye to all the hospital staff.

At that time, Antonio Mauri Villariño also shared that after passing through the hospital he had lost almost 20 kilos exactly.

There is a lot to do, I entered with my normal weight that was 64 kilos, today I weigh 48, but during this process I am seeing how little by little the food, the exercise, my weight goes up.

Now, the actor of “Por amar sin ley”, “Teresa”, “La Malquerida”, among other various productions on the screen must take special care since among the medical recommendations the actor must maintain the lowest immune system, in order to prevent your body from rejecting transplants.

In the same way, he had to change certain eating habits since certain foods should not be considered in his diet such as grapefruit, as revealed by Alex Kaffie, a single serving of this fruit could be lethal to his health.