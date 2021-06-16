Toño Mauri falls after his long battle against COVID-19

Recently, the actor Toño Mauri shared that he suffered a fall that landed him in hospital. This unfortunate event did not happen to adults and they only gave it a few stitches, but in an interview with Sale el Sol (Grupo Imagen), Mauri revealed that this is one of the sequels left by the coronavirus Because of staying in bed for so long, his body weakened and little by little he was regaining his strength, however, a few days ago his reflexes betrayed him and he fell to the floor.

Mauri was infected with COVID-19 in June of last year along with his entire family, but the one who took the worst part was him, since he had to be admitted to a medical center. At the end of 2020, it was announced that had undergone a double lung transplant , as his respiratory system was severely affected by the disease.