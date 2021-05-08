Toño Mauri defeated death and manages to lead his daughter to the altar. Carla Mauri got married!

Carla Mauri married Pablo Fernández. Tonó Mauri, famous soap opera actor, gave his hand in front of the altar and lived with her the happiest day of his life. The actor defeated death to continue enjoying these special moments with his loved ones. The wedding was held in Miami and in the images you can see how the actor and his wife Carla Alemán are happily enjoying the link.

It must be remembered that the actor was hospitalized for eight months. The actor saw how his health declined and his life was in danger after having contracted Covid-19, a disease that left him with severe consequences and that kept him bedridden all that time. Of the eight months he was in the hospital, four of them were in a coma and he needed a double lung transplant.

Many consider that the actor’s recovery is indeed a miracle. Since after being on the verge the interpreter has reappeared on television, he has recovered and was celebrating his daughter’s wedding. He still shows trouble speaking, but it seems that the fear that he would lose the battle against COVID-19 has diminished or passed entirely.

From the wedding it is known that only about 30 people were invited, and the couple wanted their bond to be truly intimate. Of course, as confirmed by the magazine Hello! Mexico, along with them were also around 150 people connected to see the link through zoom. Among them was nothing more and nothing less than Pepe Bastón, Lorenzo Lazo and Rafael Herrerías.

Carla, for her part, like her entire family, lived moments of immense happiness with the recovery of her father.

Thank you God for the greatest blessing! Thank you dad for fighting with all your might and being a great example! Thanks to the person who donated their lungs to give us this opportunity. Thanks to the #shandshospitalgainsville hospital to the team of Dr. Pelaez and Dr. Machuca along with all the doctors and nurses who dedicate their lives to help us! They have been angels to me and my family. Thanks to you for being with me in difficult times I always feel your support. You have to thank every moment! with the people we love. We receive what we give, we must always give love. Thank you for the prayers, ”said Pablo Fernández’s now wife.

