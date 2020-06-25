Toño Mauri and his entire family face the dreaded virus | Reform

Mexico still continues to fight the virus and like many families, the actor’s Toño Mauri is having a hard time.

According to the actor revealed, he, his wife Carla Alemán and their children are carriers of Covid-19; however, it is unknown how they contracted it since they have remained in isolation.

Mauri shared in an interview with Despierta América, from Univisión that he presented some symptoms and then the corresponding test was carried out, where he confirmed that it was coronavirus.

My body hurt, my head hurt, I felt bad, I felt weak, I really thought it was a flu because we have taken great care of ourselves, my family and I, we have been at home without leaving, we have taken care of ourselves very, very much, Toño revealed.

As he shared, the disease is very strange, because there are symptoms that they manifest only occasionally; on the other hand, they have the uncertainty of how the virus came to their home if they have been extremely careful.

Toño and Carla they have two children, Carla Teresa and Antonio, Carla has shown to carry the artistic gene, she composes, sings and is an actress; It was even part of the Gossip Girl Acapulco series.

Fortunately, the family is stable and isolated, hoping to overcome this hard blow soon and not to experience something similar again.