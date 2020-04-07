If you’ve been stargazing as part of your containment activities since the pandemic started, get ready to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year today Tuesday April 7 at night

EFE –

A supermoon, presumably the most big Y sparkly of the year, it will light up the nights this week. Not only will Moon closer to Earth than normal but it will also be Moon full.

Scientists call this cosmic phenomenon a supermoon. The Moon It will be 357,042 kilometers (221,855 miles) away at its best on Tuesday night, making it look more big Y sparkly.

NASA is urging everyone to look up, either outdoors or through the windows.

Scientist Noah Petro of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland stressed that the important thing is to stay safe by observing the Moon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it’s not safe to get out … no problem,” said Petro. “Get out next month or when it’s safe again. Take advantage of the Moon filled as an excuse to go out and start observing the Moon“

“Use this as an opportunity not to physically distance yourself, but to connect emotionally with something that is physically far from us,” he added.

Over the next few months there will be a series of supermoons, so if anyone misses this moon show, they will be able to watch the next one on May 7.