Freelance developer Pixel Pushers Union 512 is paving the way for your massive brawler retro style, Tonight We Riot, arrive very soon to the hybrid console, so much so that until the eShop has already set a date, next Tuesday May 5th -in little more than a week- is the chosen day, after almost a year since the first official announcement of the game for Nintendo Switch. Do you feel the limit under an oppressive system? Do you feel that you only live to work while other people improperly take money that does not belong to them under various corruptions? So maybe it’s time to start a social revolution … at least in this pixelart-style game where we can be part of a mob ready to do anything to change the present and the future, fighting against those who oppose that change. Next we have a great presentation trailer where you can see this title in motion:

In a world where the wealthy elite control the media, elections, and workers’ lives, we face two options: accept it or fight for something better. Tonight We Riot does not have a single hero. Instead, you play as a movement of people whose well-being determines the success of your revolution. Main features:

Cooperative play

20 unlockable weapons, lots of gear to find, and extras that work as cumulative perks

A dog with language skills

References to things we all love (and hate)

Endless mode, how far can your popular anti-system revolution go?

Kaiju

A wood chipper, why not?

Synthesizer music

Experience the unique catharsis that only comes from beating up a corrupt billionaire

