Tonight, three Spaniards in Serbia

This afternoon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, an evening will be held with the presence of three Spanish fighters.

The Cadiz Katy diaz (6-4, 1 KO) disputes the interim WBC minimumweight title to the German Sarah bormann (12-0, 7 KO), in ten rounds.

The Spanish (on the right in the photo) yesterday weighed 47,630 kg, while the German 47,500 kg.

Also ten rounds will fight the Madrid heavyweight Gabriel Enguema (10-10, 6 KO) against the fighter born in Serbia, but of German nationality, Emir ahmatovic (9-0, 7 KO) and the Balearic middleweight Maxi Macchión (7-1-1, 1 KO) will face the Bosnian Milos Janjanin (14-24, 11 KO) to six rounds.

