Tonight in Oviedo, Sergio Fernández, César Córdoba and Alberto Tapia

Tonight at the Sports Palace in Oviedo, the Asturian Sergio Fernandez (10-1-1, 3 KO), former Spanish middleweight champion, will face the Argentine at the distance of ten rounds Tomás Andrés Reynoso (13-7-1, 3 KO). It will be the star fight of the gala.

“El Kaiser”, two-time Spanish middleweight champion and official contender for the national super welterweight title, will have the step to return to contest titles in the Argentine Reynoso.

Tomás Andrés Reynoso, who is nicknamed “La Cobra”, a native of Buenos Aires, is a good boxing fighter with a great amateur career in his country of origin.

In addition, the former champion of Spain of the cruiserweight returns Cesar Cordoba (12-2, 10 KO), four rounds against the Hungarian Jozsef Kormany (19-44-1, 6 KO), while the Asturian cruiser Alberto tapia (1-3, 0 KO) also faces four rounds against the Hungarian rookie Robert Bagi.