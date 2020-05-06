Tonight, for the first time in their history, they will close the 472 stations of the New York Subway to disinfect the cars.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, reported today that “tonight, for the first time in its history”, the 472 stations of the Meter for disinfect wagons four hours during the morning, while the crisis lasts for COVID-19.

For its part, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) detailed that 300 buses of 61 routes will be deployed, to transport the approximately 11 thousand users who use the service from 01:00 to 05:00, a time when the service will be suspended.

Patrick Foye, MTA president, said an alternative transportation system was created, which through use of private vehicles, aims to bring the “essential workers” to combat the pandemic from their homes to their jobs.

🚨Starting at 1 am stations will close and there will be no subway service until 5 am tomorrow🚨 Plan to be at your station before 12:30 am at the latest. Last train times will post here https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0 If you are on a train at 1 am you can continue to your destination. – NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 6, 2020

He stressed that the measure is intended avoid contagion from thousands of workers who use this transport daily at dawn, representing 2 percent of the total users who use this service daily.

About, Cuomo pointed out that during the health crisis the number of users of this service has decreased by at least 92 percent, so now it is possible to carry out these disinfection tasks and make users comply with the social distance.

In addition, it was informed that personnel from the New York Police Department to ensure that the cars are completely empty, “persuading people on the street to leave the stations,” with the help of social workers.

With information from Notimex