Toni Rodríguez, Mexican dubbing actress who gave life to Misato from Evangelion, dies

Latin American dubbing is one of the most respected worldwide. What started as a need that had many flaws and errors during its first steps, quickly became an example to follow in both translation and cultural adaptation. From the opening songs to the little national winks, a whole generation was transformed and had access to other worlds thanks to the efforts of the actors. Although much has changed since then, and sadly not always for the better, the names are still recognized and celebrated.

Unlike other countries where the dubbing industry is hardly noticed, in Mexico there are analyzes and comparisons that demonstrate the quality of Latin American work. That is why the death of a member becomes an extremely painful event. Today the unfortunate news of the death of Toni Rodriguez at 51 years of age. Although Rodríguez also worked as an actress, she was most recognized for her dubbing work in titles such as Neon Genesis Evangelion Y Death note.

Marie Antoinette Rodriguez She worked as a voice actress for film, television and video games. Among his most recognized characters are Misato from Evangelion, Kiyomi Takada from Death note, Vivian Wong of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Libby in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Smurfette in The Smurfs – 22% and The Smurfs 2 – 13%, among many others.

It was Lalo Garza, also an actor and dubbing director, who announced the event through his social networks:

This news breaks my soul. A great friend, always fun, smiling and optimistic, always beautiful inside and out. We just lost a great actress and a great human being. Rest in peace, my dear Toni Rodríguez. I will always carry your smile in my memory. – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) April 22, 2021

Immediately, Twitter was filled with messages of mourning, where colleagues, fans and specialized media lamented his departure:

It fills me with deep sadness to know of your departure … but in reality you have transcended with your lessons and you have remained immortal in all your wonderful voices with which you impacted many generations. Fly high Toni ✨🙏🏼😢 #ToniRodriguez #dublaje #QEPD pic.twitter.com/0ETS99bxNR – Maria Belacqua (@pomo_flos) April 22, 2021

A moment ago I found out about this 💔

Rest in peace Toni Rodríguez, I will always remember her as the voice of Misato in Evangelion. pic.twitter.com/L8CWpYwtEr – KeimiZero💙 (@ZeroKeimi) April 22, 2021

With surprise and regret, I learn of the death of #ToniRodriguez, a great dubbing actress in Mexico who always supported the new generations as a servant at the time. A hug to your family. Rest in peace. 🙏🏼

(Photo: Irene Barajas) pic.twitter.com/CPgNd3qGua – Enrique Villanueva – El Opinador (@ElOpinadorTV) April 22, 2021

Toni Rodriguez passed away, the one who gave life to my little yordle in Latin Spanish …

The voice that I have heard the most times in the game, the one that has accompanied me since I started playing.

ntp, Bandle gunners … we are for life

Thank you for giving voice to my main🥺 # tonirodriguez pic.twitter.com/hXsFsZqUMs – 🦋 Poki 🦋 (@Poki_Papillon) April 22, 2021

Rodríguez also passed through the world of video games with success in work as Mortal Kombat 11 Y League of Legends, where she played Lux. According to El Universal, the actress studied acting at the Silvia Derbez Academy, but it was Eduardo Tejedo, singer and voice actor, who served as her guide to this world. Her first job was to play the character of Donna in the series of Beverly Hills 90210 and from that moment he found his calling.

It is noteworthy that Toni Rodriguez it was the usual dubbing of actress Selma Blair in films like Hellboy – 81%, The sweetest thing and Mom and Dad – 77%. It is also known that the actress gave dubbing classes to children and was a mentor for young people such as Sebastian Albavera, who voiced JoJo in Jojo Rabbit – 75%; Y Sebastian Garcia, known for voicing Cass, Sam Wilson’s nephew in the recent series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The cause of the death of the actress is not known, but unfortunately it is not the only recent loss for the world of Latin dubbing. On February 7, the departure of Ricardo Silva for respiratory complications caused by Covid. Silva was recognized worldwide for his work on the opening of Dragon Ball Z. Similarly, in March of last year Luis Alfonso Mendoza, who would give voice to Gohan of DBZ and Sheldon Cooper in the series The Big Bang Theory, died in a shooting that also took the life of his wife, and also a voice actress, Lourdes adame.

