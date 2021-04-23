Toni Rodríguez, Mexican dubbing actress who gave life to Misato from Evangelion, dies

Latin American dubbing is one of the most respected worldwide. What started as a need that had many flaws and errors during its first steps, quickly became an example to follow in both translation and cultural adaptation. From the opening songs to the little national winks, a whole generation was transformed and had access to other worlds thanks to the efforts of the actors. Although much has changed since then, and sadly not always for the better, the names are still recognized and celebrated.

Unlike other countries where the dubbing industry is hardly noticed, in Mexico there are analyzes and comparisons that demonstrate the quality of Latin American work. That is why the death of a member becomes an extremely painful event. Today the unfortunate news of the death of Toni Rodriguez at 51 years of age. Although Rodríguez also worked as an actress, she was most recognized for her dubbing work in titles such as Neon Genesis Evangelion Y Death note.

Marie Antoinette Rodriguez She worked as a voice actress for film, television and video games. Among his most recognized characters are Misato from Evangelion, Kiyomi Takada from Death note, Vivian Wong of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Libby in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Smurfette in The Smurfs – 22% and The Smurfs 2 – 13%, among many others.

It was Lalo Garza, also an actor and dubbing director, who announced the event through his social networks:

Immediately, Twitter was filled with messages of mourning, where colleagues, fans and specialized media lamented his departure:

Rodríguez also passed through the world of video games with success in work as Mortal Kombat 11 Y League of Legends, where she played Lux. According to El Universal, the actress studied acting at the Silvia Derbez Academy, but it was Eduardo Tejedo, singer and voice actor, who served as her guide to this world. Her first job was to play the character of Donna in the series of Beverly Hills 90210 and from that moment he found his calling.

It is noteworthy that Toni Rodriguez it was the usual dubbing of actress Selma Blair in films like Hellboy – 81%, The sweetest thing and Mom and Dad – 77%. It is also known that the actress gave dubbing classes to children and was a mentor for young people such as Sebastian Albavera, who voiced JoJo in Jojo Rabbit – 75%; Y Sebastian Garcia, known for voicing Cass, Sam Wilson’s nephew in the recent series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The cause of the death of the actress is not known, but unfortunately it is not the only recent loss for the world of Latin dubbing. On February 7, the departure of Ricardo Silva for respiratory complications caused by Covid. Silva was recognized worldwide for his work on the opening of Dragon Ball Z. Similarly, in March of last year Luis Alfonso Mendoza, who would give voice to Gohan of DBZ and Sheldon Cooper in the series The Big Bang Theory, died in a shooting that also took the life of his wife, and also a voice actress, Lourdes adame.

Do not stop reading: Subtitling into Spanish is now mandatory for all films, international and national, that premiere in Mexico