Toni Nadal’s pupil does not start on clay

The canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, fifteenth favorite and recently trained by Toni Nadal, said goodbye to the Madrid Masters 1000 in the first round, after being surpassed by the Norwegian Casper ruud by 6-1 and 6-4.

The 20-year-old tennis player from Montreal, without titles but a finalist this year in Melbourne 2, a quarter-finalist in the Conde de Godó, who has his second experience at the Caja Mágica after losing in the second round of 2019 against Rafael Nadal, lost for the first time with Ruud, whom he had beaten at the Miami Masters 1000 two seasons ago.

Under the gaze of Toni Nadal, located in the players’ box, in a corner of the venue Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, the second most important of the Caja Mágica, Auger-Aliassime only faced his rival for an hour and a half.

Ruud, who regularly trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy Coached by Toni Nadal, he will face in the second round the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka who took the place in the box of the British Cameron Norrie, who retired from the tournament, and who beat the Serbian Filip Krajinovic (6-2, 6-4).

“Ruud played very well. I’m not happy with what I did. I have to keep working to improve. I feel good in training, although that is not important now. I have to see what I can improve,” acknowledged the young Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime also lost in doubles later. Together with the Polish Hubert Hurkacz they fell in the first round of the tournament with the Germans Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev 6-2 and 6-4.