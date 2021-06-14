Toni Nadal: “The only thing that would have alleviated Rafael’s disappointment a bit would have been a loss for Djokovic against Tsitsipas”

Toni Nadal he writes his column in the newspaper every Monday The country. After his departure from his nephew’s work team to dedicate more time to other aspects of life and other projects, the now coach of Felix Auger Aliassime contributed his perspective on the final of Roland Garros and about the fight for the top Grand Slams winner. “The only thing that could have alleviated a little disappointment over Rafael’s defeat in his Roland Garros semi-final match against Novak Djokovic would have been for him to be defeated in the final by Stefanos Tsitsipas,” he said. And he added about the reasons why the Serbian could trace the match: “In the first games of the third set, Tsitsipas lacked aggressiveness and that extra concentration that the most experienced usually give in important moments.”

Finally, he pointed out: “The next two tournaments, Wimbledon and the US Open, will probably be decisive to unveil it. I would not dare to venture conclusions, but I do dare to maintain the confidence that my nephew will raise one of the two” .