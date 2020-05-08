In these last days, Toni Nadal He is giving numerous interviews to analyze this type of confinement and to talk about all the news in the world of tennis. Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach spoke for Super Deportivo Radio, where he spoke of the difficulty his nephew had in being able to measure himself against David Nalbandian, whom he classifies as the Argentine tennis player that cost Nadal the most. In addition, he confessed that the Balearic still has three or four years of tennis as long as the injuries respect him.

-There was an Argentine tennis player who was very difficult for Rafael Nadal in each of his matches:

“David Nalbandian was the Argentine player that cost my nephew the most. David had a very high technical and creative capacity. There were hardly any easy games against him. He moved very well on the court and from the first moment he gave his best. When he was at his best, it was very difficult to beat him. “

-Del Potro had all the options to fight for the top of world tennis:

“Rafael coincided with three incredible Argentine tennis players. At the beginning of his career he coincided with Coria, Gaudio and Nalbandian, who when they played their best tennis were very difficult opponents to beat. Then Juan Martín del Potro appeared, who if he had not suffered so many injuries Possibly he would be fighting for important titles and for the number one in the world. If Del Potro had kept that tennis that made him win the US Open, he could have possibly been among the best for a long time, but luck did not accompany him. “

-The Federer vs. Nadal rivalry in tennis history

“They have both been influential in tennis. When the game is over, there is no hatred or anything. Both Rafa and Roger have put this into practice, and their relationship off the court is very good.”

-Toni Nadal says that there is still tennis for a while to his nephew:

“Rafa can still have three or four years of good tennis left, if the injuries respect him and he continues to find that motivation that has haunted him in his career. I know my nephew and I know he would not be on the circuit and play to play “He has a winning mind. The same thing happens with Federer. He continues to play because he still has the possibility of winning important titles.”

-Complaints and the search for excuses do not help the tennis player’s mind to overcome a defeat:

“I have always commented that I do not like to hear some complaints, since I have had the mentality that when people complain, they are the least willing to do something and try to reverse the situation. People who try to change the bad dynamics and Moving forward does not usually complain much. I always told my nephew: ‘do not look for justifications because you are going to find them and they are not going to help you.’ An excuse will never make you win the next game, “concluded Toni Nadal in the interview.

