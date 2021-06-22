Toni Nadal shares what is the atrocious fear that threatens society | Gothic

The origin of frustration

“Society demands easy things and it is not a good way for the personal development of each one”, adds Toni Nadal. Failure is necessary, but we are turning our backs on the learning that comes from accepting error and that as a trainer detects more and more. “We have an atrocious fear of frustration and what we get is that people get frustrated before,” he reveals. But to be champion, you have to ‘learn to learn from failure’: “We all have failures, Messi, Federer, Rafael or Djokovic.”

“The suspense is only the confirmation that what we have done is not valid enough and there is no choice but to continue working”, highlights Toni Nadal. It is another of the great quotes that make up the short and that will help the viewer to add, as the title advances, some of the keys necessary to manage frustration. The fear of error is a derivative of self-deception, as Nadal detects. “Many people believe they are better than they are,” he values.