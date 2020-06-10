Toni Nadal, who will present a new television program on Movistar +, has valued a news that is always sad and worrying given his age: the injury that has forced Federer to undergo surgery again. Uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal has passed through the microphones of ‘Radio Marca’ to assess the injury of Roger Federer, which in theory will keep you off the slopes until 2021.

Toni praised the Swiss again, as he has done on other occasions, feeling the pain of losing Roger again, although he believes that this will not mean his withdrawal. “I thought this time would be good for Federer to recover. It is bad news, we would like to see him play a lifetime, but I do not think he will retire.”

In another order of things, Toni again expressed his disagreement with the times that made tennis players unable to return to training earlier. “I do not understand the decisions that made my nephew unable to train. That football and not tennis return, I understand it because it is easier to control.”

At the same time, the . Agency has reported statements in which Toni recalled how he managed to motivate his nephew, in the times in which he formed and trained the number 2 in the world today.

“With Rafael I always used other stories to motivate him. I trained him keeping in mind that what happened on a track was no stranger to what happened outside. I gave him examples of sport and other people in society. I remember when I told him, in a Injury he had, the imputation of Irene Villa’s two legs and how he continued to lead a normal life. There are always people who do things that can inspire you. I used the word a lot and I liked to influence these types of people. In the end, when you see all those people who do something special, and do extraordinary things, you feel able to do them too. “