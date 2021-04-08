Toni Nadal returns to the ATP circuit and will be the coach of Auger-Aliassime

04/08/2021 at 1:49 PM CEST

Rafa Nadal’s former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, will return to practice within the ATP circuit after announcing its relationship with Felix Auger-Aliassime ahead of the clay court tour.

The young Canadian, 20 years old and currently 22nd in the ATP ranking, has already exercised at the Rafa Nadal Academy facilities this past winter and will have a new coach in his box. It is planned that Toni, director of the academy and the ATP 250 of Mallorca, travel to the most outstanding tournaments of the calendar starting with the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, which starts this coming Sunday.