Toni Nadal return to the circuit as coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime, one of the greatest promises in world tennis at the age of 20 as he is ranked 22 in the ATP ranking, today announced to a small group of journalists, among whom was MARCA, that he bets on the figure of Toni Nadal as trainer.

Aliassime, who had already been to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor several times, liked the working methods of Rafael Nadal’s mentor, winner of 20 grand.

That is why Toni will return to the circuit from next week in Monte Carlo accompanying the Canadian after stopping training his nephew Rafa at the end of 2017. His place in the baear team came to be occupied by Carlos Moy.