Toni Nadal: “Nothing can tarnish the prestige of Roger Federer”

A defeat of Roger Federer on Wimbledon it is always news. Much more if it occurs in the quarterfinals, against a rival who had never gone so far in the Grand Slam and also with a 6-0 in the last quarter. Whether they are more critical or more hopeful, everyone has an opinion about this meeting, even those who watch the circuit from a distance. One of them is Toni Nadal, who always shares good reflections in the column that he writes weekly in the newspaper The country. This time, the Spaniard wrote his impressions about the moment of form of the Swiss and that possible withdrawal in the medium term that everyone talks about. For now, Toni prefers to be more cautious.

“Those of us who belong to the world of tennis already knew how difficult this tournament was going to have for him. In addition to the fact that he will turn 40 next August, it is important to underline that the preparation to get here has been insufficient, something normal after such a long time of injury. It is understandable that it was difficult for him to face a tough opponent like Hurkacz ”, says Toni in his quest to contextualize the situation as much as possible.

What is clear to the technician is the error that means ending the career of a legend prematurely. “Both Roger, Novak, and Rafael will decide to retire the day they feel that they no longer have a chance of victory. When Federer decides that day has arrived, all I want is that he will say goodbye tournament by tournament and, at least, of the four Grand Slams. Both he and his millions of followers deserve that last passage in which everyone can give him the ovation and the tribute due him for all that he has meant for our sport ”, adds the 60-year-old.

Because if someone has suffered and, at the same time, enjoyed the Swiss, that is Toni Nadal. And of course, in the end it ends up catching affection. “Nobody better than Roger has known how to combine a plasticity and elegance in his hitting the ball and his movements on the court with that efficiency and brilliance so difficult to match. For all these things, Federer has transcended his own discipline, he is an icon of sport, not only in tennis. He has known how to go further, to the point of becoming a symbol ”.

The debate comes when many think that, if you are no longer going to compete for the big titles, it is best to leave it right now and avoid leaving the track with the people above. A decision that, according to Toni, is only in the hands of the player himself. “I have heard many people debate on this subject, assuring that the great stars of the sport must retire when they are still able to maintain in a high position not to tarnish their good reputation. I honestly do not agree with this, since I have never been left with the image of a great champion at the time of his decline. And if someone does, it is our job to teach them that they are not right ”, the Mallorcan says.

“Whatever happens with Roger Federer’s career, it’s over when it’s over, nothing and no one will be able to taint the prestige that the Swiss has given to the history of tennis. Personally, I wish him to stay even longer with all of us and, on the day that he is clear, that a farewell tour is allowed so that the fans of the big tournaments can show him, once again, their great love and admiration ” Uncle Toni concludes.