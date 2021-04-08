Toni Nadal, new coach of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not only Rafael Nadal He traveled to Monte Carlo this Thursday. So has his uncle Toni Nadal, although to help one of the Manacorí’s possible rivals in his first tournament on clay, the Masters 1000 in the Principality, where he has won eleven times.

Toni Nadal joins the coaching staff of the young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old and No. 22 worldwide, sharing functions with the French Frederic fontang.

He will remain the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where the interest of the American tennis player was fostered by having the advice of Toni Nadal more often, once he worked with him in Manacor.

Toni Nadal will already be in Monte Carlo, as in other important events on clay. He stopped traveling with his nephew Rafa at the end of the 2017 season, handing over the reins to Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig, who alternate in the preparation of the king of the clay.

Felix Auger-Aliassime plans to compete in Godó and Madrid after Montecarlo, as Rafa Nadal.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, with Rafa Nadal at the Spanish tennis player’s academy