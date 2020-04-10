Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, gave an interview to Mundo Deportivo, where he analyzed all the news in the tennis world and what it means for tennis has been standing for many weeks. In addition, Toni confessed that he spoke with his nephew a few days ago and confessed that tennis for him becomes secondary, seeing the current situation that the world is going through the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the tournaments affected by this tennis break has been the Mallorca tournament, an event that was going to be held in the summer and that would serve as a preparation for the Wimbledon tournament: “It is difficult for the tournament to be played, but I understand that the organizers are trying rushing all the possible options so that the tournament can finally be played. It is part of their job, although it seems clear that right now the priority remains different, and it is the health of all people. “

The fact that Wimbledon has been permanently suspended makes it more difficult for us to see tournaments on grass and on any other surface this year, and it is already being talked about quite seriously that there may not be more tennis in all that remains. season: “Honestly, the tournament dispute is now the least important. It is a real frivolity to talk about this when there are many deaths every day, not only in Spain but throughout the world. Tennis is now a secondary thing. Most grass tournaments, could not be played in September due to the conditions, although here in Mallorca it could be until the month of October. You have to be realistic, the dispute of the Mallorca tournament is very complicated, but you have to rush all the options “

The decision to postpone Roland Garros continues to be one of the most talked about topics by the whole world of tennis after the decision they made, where they changed the date without consulting anyone. Toni refers to this and gives his opinion: “There are many who have complained that the tournament has made that decision without counting on their decision. If I were Roland Garros I would not have consulted with anyone either. I worry about my tournament. September is still a little good weather in Paris. “

Many experts affirm that there will be no more tennis in 2020, while Toni Nadal is more cautious, although he affirms that it will be quite complicated: “I have already said on numerous occasions that tennis was going to be stopped for a while. It is unthinkable that it could be Playing and it will not be done until there is a very clear security measure. What if another wave comes in October? There are many countries that will make mobility restrictions and it is very difficult for tennis players to be moving around the world. Tennis It is a sport that moves a lot and it will be very difficult that we can return to normality in a matter of months. “

Toni Nadal confirmed, finally, that he spoke with his nephew in recent days and confessed that tennis has gone into the background for him: “I was talking to Rafa the other day and he told me that tennis was important to him right now a cucumber. He is a very sensitive boy and he is having a hard time because of the current situation. “

