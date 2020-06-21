Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, gave an interview to Mundo Deportivo, where he analyzed all the current events in the world of tennis, a sport that will resume in August according to the calendar released by the ATP a few days ago. Toni believes that there will be players benefited and harmed with the return of tennis and also recognizes that many players will opt for not playing all tournaments.

-What is more difficult? Host of a program or train Rafael Nadal?

“Both things are not complicated. If they were, I could not have done them. I have been very lucky because I was training a very talented boy and he made people believe that I was a good coach. When you train a good player, It seems that people classify you as a great coach. I have also been very lucky to be surrounded by a very professional team that you want or they do not make things much easier for you. In tennis this happens, on television perhaps they will not make me seem a good presenter (laughs). “

-The new calendar in the world of tennis:

“We have experienced a situation undesirable by anyone. Tennis has been stopped and the players have wanted to compete and have had no chance of being able to do it. There will be people who will be very affected by the fact that tennis returns and it will have demotivated them a bit already others that will be very useful for tennis to return. In bad weather, good face. It’s time to try to prepare and keep moving forward. “

-Nadal, harmed or benefited?

“I do not know. I am no longer his coach but I trust that he is not too affected. Rafa has been a player who throughout his career has known how to overcome all the problems he has had. I think that the most affected in this situation They must be the oldest players. That is, the Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. Although it is also true that if they retake it with great enthusiasm, they could use this break of several months to adapt their game and their body. “

-Very tight schedule with renowned tournaments.

“It is true that the US Open and Roland Garros are very close on the calendar and that Rafael could rethink choosing to play only one. That in the same month two Grand Slams are played and that you are from different surfaces … US Open, Madrid, Roma and Roland Garros in a row make players have to opt for some tournaments and even more so when they have been away from the courts for several months. If you play all the tournaments in a row you can be at risk of injury and that would be catastrophic “

-Roger Federer’s injury:

“I am very sorry for Roger’s injury, since he is a person I enjoy watching tennis. I don’t like it so much when he plays against my nephew (laughs), but there is no doubt in affirming that Federer is a great champion and I would like to see him again at a great level when he returns from the injury. Without a doubt, that statement was very bad news for the world of tennis. From here I want to send him encouragement and tell him that everything will turn out very well. don’t play anymore this season and hopefully your knee will recover as soon as possible. “