Toni Nadal: “I don’t see Rafa being the president of Real Madrid in the future, but I do see him as a manager”

Updated 04/13/2021 – 18:54

Toni Nadal stopped by the microphones of Onda Cero’s El Transistor last night to talk about his return to the ATP circuit as coach of Canadian tennis player Flix Auger-Aliassime, With which premiered at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

Rafa Nadal’s uncle, who for years was his technician, was in the candidacy of Vctor Font in the elections of FC Barcelona. When asked if he will see his nephew in any position at Real Madrid in the future, he gave his opinion. “I do not see Rafa being the president of Real Madrid, but I will see him as a manager in the future. He is passionate about sports and Real Madrid,” he said.

Always with Rafa

Toni made it clear that he has the approval of his nephew in this new adventure in the world of tennis. “I already made it clear that I continue to work for my nephew at the Academy and I have not stopped being his uncle, I always want Rafa to win; If there is a confrontation between them, I will not sit in the box, I will not play, I do not like to deceive anyone. If Rafa had not thought well, he would not have returned with Aliassime“, He said.

“After so long I have felt something strange, also without accompanying my nephew, but I am very happy because what I like is tennis. Aliassime asked me if I could collaborate with him and I had very good references about him, especially as a person, “he explained.

In addition, he was full of praise for the fashionable Spanish tennis player. “Carlos Alcaraz is very good, the normal thing is that in the future he will be one of those chosen to occupy the first positions in the ranking”, augur.