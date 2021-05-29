Toni Nadal: “Every coach dreams of training Roger Federer one day”

Updated 05/29/2021 – 10:16

Toni Nadal He returns to Paris as coach after a time away from the tennis courts. But this time not to be with Rafa, but with Flix Auger Aliassime. Before the tournament, he analyzes his past, his present and his future in an interview with SRF.

“I never thought of coaching another player. The situation with Rafa was special. I have been training him since he was 3 4 years old. He was always my nephew in the first place. That also had its advantages: I knew him and he knew what is good for him And how much can I expect it to do It is not so natural with another player, but I am lucky to work with an athlete like Flix. It has great potential, “he says.

Toni is asked what he would do if Roger Federer went to his Academy asking to be trained. He will never come to me (laughs). It’s so good that you don’t need help. But one thing is clear: it would be a dream come true for all coaches to train Roger Federer one day. He is one of the best tennis players in history, if not the best. But I’m sure you don’t need my help (laughs), “he says in SRF.

About the duel that they maintain Nadal, Federer and DjokovicHe explained: “I think there are two main reasons why they are still so good. On the one hand, everyone wants to finish their career with the Grand Slam record. Also, they can still win just about any tournament. If that wasn’t the case, they wouldn’t play anymore. I can’t imagine Roger Federer continuing if he can’t compete for the big titles anymore. “

He also referred to his nephew’s record at Roland Garros, with those 13 victories: “Rafael finds it increasingly difficult to win the tournament every year. But recently he played three really good games in Rome, that gave him a lot of confidence. For me it has the best possibilities, we have it in our own hands. No, excuse me, it’s in your own hands (smile) “.