Toni Nadal: “Djokovic’s level is not the same as it was in 2011 or 2015”

Toni Nadal, Former coach and uncle of Rafa Nadal, he wrote a column in El País to analyze the final of Wimbledon 2021 and more specifically the current moment of form that Novak Djokovic is going through: “I think that Djokovic’s level is not the The same as he was in 2011 or 2015. Even so, he has shown that he is still ahead of the next gen. He has managed to defeat three promising youngsters in the last three Grand Slam finals. There is no doubt that the Serbian is the one who He has better inertia to proclaim himself the winner in this titanic fight he has with Roger and Rafa to win more Grand Slams. In a month and a half the US Open will be played and there he will have the opportunity to get ahead. It is true that Rafa will also he will fight and if there is something that will never change, it is my unshakable faith that I have in him, “he said.