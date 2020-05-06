Everytime that Toni Nadal He appears in some media, it is worth listening to his reflections. They are often calm, but there are themes that provoke a certain irascibility in the uncle of Rafael Nadal and they take out their most demanding side. This is what happened in the El Larguero program when he was questioned about the criticism received by his nephew after having given opinions about the political management of the coronavirus crisis. There was also a place to talk about tennis and the perception that the Balearic has about the options to play is surprising. Roland Garros 2020 and the argument on which it is based, being pessimistic regarding the rest of the circuit’s events.

“It is not easy to know when tennis will return because it is a sport that requires many trips, but I do have the feeling that everything possible will be done to compete Roland Garros 2020 and that perhaps in September it is feasible, “said Toni. It must be remembered that the new dates established are from September 20 to October 4, although everything indicates that it will be postponed for a week, from September 27 to October 11, to avoid to overlap with the end of the Tour de France and have a little more time to prepare everything. “In tennis tournaments you have to organize a lot of things. An event is not preparing in a couple of weeks, so I see it almost impossible that a calendar can be established this season. But the Roland Garros case is different because they possibly have the whole organization very advanced, “he said in a talk with the FTM.

In another order of things, Toni addressed the criticism received by Rafael Nadal because of their opinions. “I cannot understand that a person who pays taxes here does not have the right to express an opinion, it seems logical that we all have that right, regardless of who you are. I am also clear that things have been done wrong, such as that 8-M demonstration. I imagine that it was not done on purpose, but everyone makes mistakes. The least you can do is assume them and ask for forgiveness, “said Rafael’s uncle, who got involved in political issues much more than usual. “These people who call my nephew facha don’t even know what that means, it would be better if they read some book. When you express yourself, you have to have a little knowledge,” he commented before referring to even one of the most controversial issues on the scene. national politician.

“It is curious that these people who call others facha, then end up agreeing with Bildu. Those who were in collusion with ETA are not? That everyone opines what they want, but I think that it is normal for each citizen to have an opinion and, within the correction, agree or disagree, but always without disrespect or insult “, ended up saying a Toni Nadal much more forceful than usual in a measured man like him. It is evident that criticism of Rafael Nadal They have hurt in the environment of the player, although perhaps too much importance is given to individual positions expressed in social networks towards the tennis player and that do not have to imply the general feeling of the population.

