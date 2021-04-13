Toni Nadal debuts with defeat as coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime

Toni Nadal has started at a competitive level its union with Felix Auger-Aliassime, whose new coach, with a defeat in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The young Canadian has yielded against Christian Garin for 7-6 (3) and 6-1 in the first round of the Monegasque tournament.

The Canadian, who has started a professional relationship with the Balearic Islands before the start of this clay court tour, has started the match dominating, in which has broken Garín’s serve at the first exchange. However, he has yielded his with 5-4 and service to win the first set and has seen how the match began to be controlled since then by a Garín that has not given him options.

In this way, the first joint tournament of Aliassime and Toni Nadal ends, also with Frederic Fontang in the Canadian team. It is Garin who advances to a second round in which the Australian will be measured John Millman. Garin He is also a well-known player for Toni, since he has carried out part of his training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, with Tomeu Save as a coach. Now he is trained by another illustrious coach of the circuit like Franco Davin. So much Auger-Aliassime What Garin will be next week in the Gothic.