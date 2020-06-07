As present as they may be in the media, there are people capable of surprising each new appearance and contributing absolutely unpredictable things. One of those people is Toni Nadal, whose figure continues to take on a life of its own even after ceasing to collaborate professionally with Rafael Nadal in his work as a coach. Its impact goes beyond sport and the way of understanding life that it has together with the unrepeatable experiences lived together with his nephew, make up the ideal ingredients to be listened to with interest.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Toni sheds light on some topics of great interest to all tennis lovers. And it is not only referring to the current contextual complex and possibilities to resume the competition, but also reveals some of the ins and outs of his relationship with Rafael and how he was able to forge an unscathed champion with such characteristic values ​​and personality. All this seasoned with unthinkable anecdotes for the majority and totally novel.

– Large victims of the stoppage due to coronavirus and current perception of tennis. “We still don’t think too much about tennis right now. I fully understand Roger’s position of not wanting to play without an audience, but we also have to understand that being able to play the tournament could be important to revitalize the economy. I think we should try to play it in September , maybe some fans can enter the stadiums now. All the players have been without tennis for a long time and want to resume it, “said Toni, who is clear on who this break is causing. “Roger, Rafa and, to a lesser extent, Novak, are running out of time. Every year it is more difficult to win great titles,” he assured.

– Anecdotes from his first title in Paris. “After achieving something important, we have always focused on the future. After beating Mariano Puerta, I left him a letter in his hotel room, breaking down all the things he had done wrong during the tournament and I made a list with everyone the Spanish players who had won a Grand Slam, asking him if he wanted to be better than them or he was already satisfied. He knew that what Rafa wanted in tennis, so the only way to prepare it was to toughen it up, “said Toni.

– Extreme training methods and Rafa’s predisposition. “I made life very difficult for him at times. He organized much longer workouts than usual, forced him to train with bad balls on very adverse tracks. The truth is that he was the best student he could imagine. His predisposition to learn was brutal and always understood toughness and demand as a means to an end. Over time, he endorsed the high demands that I placed on him as a child. A player must do things because he is convinced of them, not because he is forced “, reveals in a magnificent psychological exercise.

– Danger of having burned Nadal when he was young. “A coach must know when to be demanding and when to contain himself. When Rafael has had difficult moments or has doubted himself, I have always sought to give him motivation, encouragement and try to strengthen him. But when things are going well, I always asked him for something More … We live in a world where people just want to have fun, even when they are training, but life is not just fun.Most people get frustrated when things are not going well and they are not willing to change their habits. being praised will never improve, “said Toni, citing Roger Federer as a positive example, with an innate ability to evolve.

– The humility of his nephew. “He has a great character, we have always worked on that because bad behavior leads to problems, both on the court and in life. He would never have tolerated throwing a racket, but neither would he describe Rafael as a humble person. He knows that he is a great tennis player, but what he knows best is that he shouldn’t feel special because of that. He has always been smart enough to be advised by others, that’s what has made fame and money not rise to the top. head, “he reasoned.

– Your contractual relationship as Nadal’s coach. “He never paid me a single euro, I asked him. That is what allowed me to have complete independence. If I had had to depend on his salary, I would have accepted things that I was not willing to accept. By not allowing him to pay me, I bought my freedom of expression and independence. Rafael’s father and I inherited a family business and agreed that he would take care of it and I of tennis. It could have been less harsh on Rafael, and of course he would do many different things than I did, but I worked according to my principles and my nephew did not do anything wrong, “said the Balearic.

– Big 3 race to win more Grand Slam titles. “Everything is so tight that all three are highly motivated to go down in history as the one with the most titles. What happened at Wimbledon 2019 changed everything. A victory by Federer would have opened a major gap, but now everything is possible. Roger , Rafa and Novak continue to dominate because they are capable of winning matches to the best even when having a bad day, something that the youngsters still cannot achieve. I perceive a clear lack of will to sacrifice in all of them, although I would exclude Daniil Medvedev from this criticism and Dominic Thiem, “concluded a Toni Nadal whose words must be taken into account.