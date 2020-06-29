That moment, which a vast majority of the tennis industry describes as the best game of all time, must be something too big for its protagonists, on either side. Putting it in words is not easy, but Toni Nadal recalled a few years ago with ‘The Times’ the final of Wimbledon 2008, sharing everything lived in the ‘box’ of Rafa’s team, how much Toni was the coach of his sorbino. That was surely the most important title in Rafa Nadal’s career, for lifting his first Wimbledon, for making a double with Roland Garros in the same season 28 years later and for rising to number 1 in the world.

“I remember the feelings well,” says Toni to leave the best phrase of the entire conversation. “I was very nervous during the match. I have never felt the same again. We have had some very difficult defeats over the years and one of them was the 2007 final. At the end of the fourth set, Rafael started to feel pain in his knee. In the fifth set he couldn’t play the same way. It was tough for him because he knew he was very close to victory. “

– Things were very different in 2008.

“When Rafael came to Roland Garros that year, I remember he was at a very high level. When you beat Roger so easily, you think it’s more possible to do it at Wimbledon. We thought Rafael really had a good chance, he felt confident before the game “We knew it was a difficult match against the best, but we thought it was possible to win. After two sets we knew that Rafael looked good.”

– The stoppage for rain that starred in the final, before the comeback of Federer.

“We knew it was better for Roger at the time. When we lost the first serve, I said to Carlos Costa, his manager, ‘Oh no, double fault. I don’t want to see the point.’ On the way to the locker room, I thought: What I can say? We had lost two match points. I really thought we had lost the chance of winning Wimbledon, but I said to Rafa: ‘Try to be consistent in the next two games, get to 4-4 and then God will decide who is the champion. ‘He said,’ Don’t worry, maybe Roger Federer can beat me, but I’m not going to lose. ‘

– The possible interruption due to lack of light that the game would take the next day.

“For me, the darkness was really tough the whole game. I knew that if Rafael didn’t win that game, we would have to play the next day. The fourth game point was a mistake by Federer. Rafael hit the short ball but Federer had some moments to think about it and then he made the mistake. After seven hours, when rain delays are added together, that moment is very difficult for Federer. “

– A unique, unrepeatable moment.

“It was incredible for us because it was a dream to win Wimbledon. After two defeats, this incredible match was a special moment for the family. I would never have believed that Rafael would be number 1 in the world ten years later and he would have so many Grand Slam titles. Is incredible.”