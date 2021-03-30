Toñi Moreno tells of the hard episode that Rocío Carrasco revealed to him about his daughter

Rocío Carrasco has broken her silence and has done so in the form of a documentary series. In it, episode by episode, it will tell parts of his life in these last 25 years, something he had never done before, at least publicly.

Because, as a result of her testimony, many voices have come to light, referring to experiences or anecdotes of the daughter of ‘the greatest’ regarding her family.

The last one was told by Toñi Moreno this Monday. The presenter from Cádiz has been the interviewee of the week in the program En Casa con Kiko, and there she revealed to Kiko Rivera a Very hard episode that Rocío Carrasco told her in a dressing room and that left her totally stunned.

It was at the time when he coincided working with Rocío Carrasco in the program Día a día, many years ago: “We shared a dressing room and chatted. I remember that one day, when the girl was about seven or eight years old, she said: ‘Do you think it’s normal for my daughter to come to my house and say to me: Mom, bear in mind that Dad hates you, eh?“.

A devastating phrase that today, after Carrasco’s testimony, takes on even more meaning than, perhaps, the role of Flores in their parents’ conflict.