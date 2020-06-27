One of the most unexpected movements on our small screen last season was the change of presenters between ‘Viva la vida’ and ‘Mujeres y hombres y viceversa’. Thus, Toñi Moreno went from leading the evening magazine on Telecinco to taking charge of the Cuatro dating show while Emma García left that space to present a reformulated ‘Viva la vida’ every Saturday and Sunday afternoon on the first channel of the group. Well, if in its day we could not foresee this movement, even less could we imagine that a reverse movement would take place more than a year later.

Toñi Moreno and Emma García

Toñi Moreno returns to ‘Viva la vida’, although this time it will only be to take over the space in summer. As Yotele advances, the Andalusian returns to the space that she saw herself born but will not do so as a regular presenter; it will simply fill the gap for Emma García, who will be leaving for a few weeks of vacation, predictably from next July. Moreno will relieve Sandra Barneda as a summer substitute in the Cuarzo Producciones space and that is the Catalan will not be in Spain this summer as she will be immersed in the recordings of the second and third edition of ‘The island of temptations’, which will be broadcast in the coming months on Mediaset Spain channels.

Moreno will return to ‘Viva la vida’, a space that Much has changed since she left it. The change in the direction of the same (from Silvia Fonseca to Raúl Prieto) It has made the space have been transformed in a very remarkable way, betting much more firmly on the heart and the reality shows of Telecinco and Cuatro. Although the magazine does maintain its tables of events and news, the role of the pink chronicle has gained a lot of weight in its contents, something that is evident with the change of presenters, since in recent months faces such as Terelu Campos, Carmen Borrego or Alejandra Rubio, among many others, have been incorporated.

Will ‘Women and men and vice versa’ return?

With this news, the question arises if Mediaset Spain plans to resume the production of ‘Women and Men and vice versa’, the dating-show that Moreno was conducting on Cuatro. As Yotele points out, the crisis of the coronavirus COVID-19 has meant that from the communication group there is no forecast to retake space in the short term; that is why the Andalusian has been relocated to ‘Viva la vida’ during the summer months. It is something that is certainly not surprising since in a space like ‘MYHYV’ it is difficult not to maintain the required safety distances and possibly it wouldn’t make much sense to give it another twist either and betting on dates without kisses or close-ups, something very common in the Bulldog TV space.