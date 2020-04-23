Toni Kukoc has raised his voice to criticize the way in which the first two chapters of the documentary “The Last Dance” They have addressed the feat of those historic Chicago Bulls. “I hope that the rest of the episodes focus on basketball and not on finding the culprits who was guilty of winning 6 instead of 8 or 10 rings. I do not understand why people are looking for tension. That team worked very hard, showed great commitment. Should you really be looking for controversy with a group that won 6 rings in 8 years? “Said the Croatian for Yahoo.

