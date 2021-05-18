Toni Kroos tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the “final” against Villareal



Kroos has missed the last two games.

Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty Images

Toni Kroos will not be with Real Madrid in the last game of the season. The German gave positive for COVID-19 and will be low in the “final” against Villareal. Kroos he was separated from the group during the weekend, losing the duel against Athletic Club due to prevention protocols, after being in contact with a person who tested positive.

Wishing a speedy recovery to @ToniKroos, who has tested positive for Covid-19 💐 # DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/cs8UJHreQN – Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 17, 2021

Three days ago, Real Madrid reported the situation, adding that Toni had not tested positive in any of the tests carried out so far. The midfielder himself showed his frustration at missing the last game on Twitter.

🤷🏼‍♂️🙄 https://t.co/nTU1tSguDL – Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 14, 2021

He finally tested positive, when the merengue club hoped that he would continue to successfully pass the tests to have him back for the last game of the season. Thus ends a high-performance campaign for the German, who in La Liga he added 3 goals and 10 assists in 28 games. Now, his focus will be on the upcoming Eurocup, which will start on June 11.