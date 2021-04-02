Toni Kroos, out in Germany

03/23/2021

Toni Kroos leaves the concentration of the German team due to muscular problems. The Real Madrid midfielder suffers from ailments in the abductors and, as a precaution, will return to Madrid to recover. “We would have liked to have him but it is better if he recovers well and is in the best condition for the Eurocup this summer, “said coach Joachim Löw.

The German had been summoned to play the matches against Iceland, Romania and Macedonia from the qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Now, Kroos will undergo more medical tests as soon as he arrives in the Spanish capital and depending on the scope he could miss the league match against Eibar on April 6.

At 31 years old, Toni Kroos continues to be an indispensable piece in Germany as well as in Zidane’s Real Madrid.