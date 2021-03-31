Toni Kroos blows up the organization of the Qatar World Cup 2022

The German international and Real Madrid player Toni Kroos has described as “unacceptable” the working conditions in force in Qatar, the country that will host the 2022 World Cup and that, according to a complaint, does not guarantee the safety of its workers.

“Immigrant workers are subjected to days without rest under torrid 50 degrees, they suffer from insufficient nutrition, without drinking water and at crazy temperatures,” says the player, from the joint podcast with his brother Felix.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega receives the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Ballon d’Or

Under these conditions, there is no guarantee of safety for those who work for the tournament or medical care, continues Kroos, for whom the decision to hold the World Cup there “was not a good one.”

@ToniKroos charges against the # Qatar2022 World Cup on his podcast: “That the World Cup is there is wrong.” “Workers work non-stop, in 50 degrees heat, with poor nutrition and no water.” “Homosexuality is a criminal offense.” (Via ‘Kicker ‘) pic.twitter.com/uXHMlzDEHd – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 31, 2021

The player madridista It also recalls that homosexuality is criminally prosecuted in Qatar and that “certain violence” is practiced on workers.

“All of these are absolutely unacceptable points,” he says, although without actually proposing a boycott of that World Cup. “Would that serve to improve working conditions? I think not,” he argues, to point to the possibility of drawing attention to these situations by taking advantage of the tournament.

Kroos: Immigrant workers in Qatar are subjected to non-stop shifts in torrid 50 degrees, undernourished, without drinking water and in insane temperatures. In addition, homosexuality is criminally prosecuted. They are totally unacceptable points pic.twitter.com/T4zjaIV1Lw – RealEspartaβ (@RealEspartaB) March 31, 2021

“Football always arouses extreme attention. Be it before the tournament or during it”, suggests the player.

Also read: Bayern Munich: Reveals Robert Lewandowski’s recovery time

The German internationals showed in the last qualifying matches – against Iceland and Romania – shirts alluding to human rights, as a statement against violations and in line with the United Nations Charter.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content