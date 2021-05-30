Toni Costa’s sister and mother send heartfelt messages to Adamari López’s ex

Not only fans of Toni Costa and Adamari López would be sad for the recent separation from the couple, so are his relatives or at least his. After publishing the communications of both on social networks where they announced that they would take time to re-evaluate your relationship, Toni’s sister and mother sent her heartfelt messages to the dancer.

In the video you posted Today’s host, his mother-in-law Carmen placed: “Amen.” Without another word. Let us remember that they have always been seen together when the lady visits the family home. Instead and as expected in his statement, Mrs. Carmen denoted more love: “I love you, my son”. Toni’s sister has not been silent either and said: “I love you to infinity and beyond.”

Undoubtedly, it is seen that it is a hard time for the whole family and that they are trying to provide encouragement and support so that they can get out of this situation in the best possible way and especially for the daughter of both, Alaïa. The famous have also expressed it.

While, they are both on a trip but not together. He went to Puerto Rico and appeared on social media very distracted playing golf with his family. Her, Adamari, and her little daughter Alaïa They left Utah to the wedding of a friend’s son. There “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo he went on an excursion and was also very cheerful.

Just almost a week ago, our newspaper exclusively published the separation of Adamari and Toni. Later, she said it on the Hoy Día show and later both published their respective statements making it clear that they would be the only words that would emit that sense.

Even so, Toni did not comply and raised his voice before a publication of People in Spanish magazine, for which they have made multiple covers and have offered several exclusives. The media assures that a source close to the couple said that Adamari and Toni they had already separated in the past and that he would have passed several months away from home and then they reconciled and it came back. Toni categorically rejected this: “I said I was not going to say anything but I cannot ignore this, THAT INFORMATION IS AN ABSOLUTE LIE, we thank you for PLEASE DO NOT INVENT, it is not healthy, thank you”, were the words of the Spanish dancer on the account of Instagram by People in Spanish.

