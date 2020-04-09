Adamari López and Alaïa did tremendous work on Dad’s makeover, while Georgina took care of the arrangements for her beloved CR7.

Toni Costa He told yesterday on Instagram that his little daughter Alaïa She was going to shave it, and then she showed how her new look had turned out before the adventure lived at home.

Adamari López She assures that she and her daughter have been responsible for the new haircut of her beloved, while he models for the camera the result of the work done by his new hairdressers.

View this post on Instagram Adamari López and her daughter became Toni Costa’s private hairdressers during the quarantine. The result, however, was not what was expected 😅 #adamarislopez #telemundo A post shared by Moisés González (@ moises.gzl) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:37 am PDT

Another who experienced a change of look at home was Cristiano Ronaldo himself, who put himself in the hands of his girl to cut her hair.

View this post on Instagram Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 4, 2020 at 5:40 am PDT

Regarding the change of look of Toni, he also announced that the whole process will be seen through the YouTube channel of his daughter Alaïa, who already has a first video on her account and more than five thousand subscribers.

The first reproduction of the little girl has managed to exceed 70 thousand views and she carried out an exercise session.

