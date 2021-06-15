Toni Costa, touched by Alaïa’s prayer

Far from the rumors and the controversy that caused his separation with Adamari López, Toni Costa is focused on the things that make him happiest: his work as a dancer and, above all, the tenderness of his daughter Alaïa. The native of Spain is on tour working with the Zumba classes that identify him so much and, even far from his little girl, he remembers her with much love, and an example was the video he found on social networks where the six-year-old girl says a prayer for his family.

With a sweet voice, Alaïa is heard praying before eating. The girl asks for her father, for her grandparents and for herself. At the end, Adamari López is heard helping her with her prayer to cross herself while the little girl sends kisses for her beautiful thoughts.

“So and so special … I love you, my princess,” Toni wrote in her stories after seeing the clip in which the purity of Alaïa’s love is more than clear. A face full of tenderness and faith that comes from the heart and that she expresses with her eyes closed and her hands together to ask for the well-being of her loved ones.

Mom and Dad’s Priority

Despite the fact that the family of Adamari López and Toni Costa goes through a delicate moment, the two do everything possible to ensure that Alaïa is calm knowing that her parents love her and will continue to support her no matter what. While Toni is away, Adamari accompanies the girl to her golf lessons, showing that Alaïa is happy and that the situation has not impacted her thanks to the love of mom and dad.

© @ adamarilopezAlaïa continues with her routine and with the love of her parents

Just as she spends time with Mom, Alaïa has fun with Dad whenever she can. A few days ago, Toni accompanied her to the last day of school, where father and daughter had a great time with various activities at school in which the children said goodbye to one more school year.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.