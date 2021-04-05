Toni Costa tells what he thinks of Luis Fonsi, formerly of Adamari López

The television host Lourdes stephen interviewed a few days ago the Spanish dancer and main figure from ‘Look who is dancing’, Toni Costa. In the pleasant conversation, they talked about his professional career as a dancer, now as an advisor to the show Univision and also of very personal aspects such as the moment in which Alaïa He was already on his way and the losses that his sentimental partner has had throughout his life.

But what stood out was that Toni He spoke very honestly and upfront about the relationship he had left behind Adamari time before starting one with him. We talk about his famous marriage and controversial divorce with the singer Luis Fonsi.

“As you well know, God’s timing is perfect. Yes Adamari She took the step of opening her heart to me again, it means that she was ready. I imagine what happened in her past would help her to be stronger… it is not my story… When you have a new partner, those experiences lead you to face everything in a different way ”, were part of her sincere words.

Of what happened between Luis Fonsi and Admari Lopez also assured that “He doesn’t have much to say because it is his life. I know the story and yes, well, you both have a fan base. You may go through signs, but I’ve always tried to stay out of it. I’ve always tried not to get into it because the truth is, it’s not going anywhere. I have my heart, I am fine with my family and with what I have at home and the other, because it is part of being in the middle … to be pointed out, told, insulted … “, while he said that he is capable of defending his family even with “fingernails” from the attacks (referring to some malicious comments on social networks).

Finally he assured that “It is not that this process has been difficult because, if they have come this far, 10 years later, it is because it has definitely worked and they have done very well.

No doubt, Despite rumors of ups and downs the couple have faced at times, Toni He showed maturity and great security for his partner. For this and more they are the most loved and pampered family within the industry of the Hispanic entertainment.

Here we leave the complete interview for you to see.

