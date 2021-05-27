Toni Costa talks about separation from Adamari: Was he unfaithful?

Getty Images Toni Costa gave his truth about the separation of Adamari López: What happened to them?

Like a bucket of cold water, this Friday the fans of Adamari López and Toni Costa received the confirmation made by the Puerto Rican about the separation of the father from her daughter, a couple considered one of the most beautiful and stable in the entertainment world.

And after almost 10 years of coexistence, and the announcement of the television host about her decision to separate from the dancer to reassess her relationship and her own life, Toni Costa also addressed the issue and gave her truth about what is happening between him and the beautiful Puerto Rican.

The Spaniard turned to his Instagram account to share a statement to public opinion, in which he not only highlighted how happy he has been with Adamari in the last 10 years, but also made it clear that above all his little daughter Alaïa will continue to be your high priority.

He also called on his faithful followers to act with understanding and support, in the midst of this difficult time the couple is going through.

“Hello family! You know that I have always made you part of my life, I have not only shared with you my day to day, but also the most important moments that have marked my family and professional life. Therefore, it is essential for me to continue to count on your understanding and support on this occasion, ”Toni began in his letter, where he mentioned that the separation is temporary.

“With all the affection, respect and gratitude that I have for you, I inform you that Adamari and I are temporarily separated,” said Costa. “It has been 10 years of relationship where we have lived incredible and unforgettable moments as a couple and in which union and love led us to achieve what we most wanted, to be parents. Alaïa is a being of light, the fruit of our love and now and always deserves love, happiness and stability ”.

The dancer, who began his romance with the presenter and actress on the Mira Quien Baila forums, showed that he will not give up and will continue to fight to be able to return to his daughter’s mother.

“We will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family and have a future together,” added the Iberian.

“These are the only statements I will give and I appreciate the respect you can give me at this time for the good of both of us and our daughter. I always appreciate your prayers and unconditional love, “concluded Toni.

Adamari, for her part, also shared a message on her Instagram, where she revealed that it was she who made the decision to separate from Toni.

“Today I want to share with you that I have decided to separate from Toni. I know this is difficult news to communicate and assimilate, but as I have always done and with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer to be heard from me. As you well know, I have been focused on living a healthy lifestyle for a while and it has been precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost 10 years of union and having the joy of having our beloved Alaïa together, I have decided to reevaluate our relationship and give ourselves some time to see if we can rescue her, ”said the Puerto Rican.

So far neither of the two has revealed specific details about what led Adamari to separate from the choreographer, but in networks there is no shortage of those who have brought up rumors of alleged infidelities by the Spanish, comments that Toni himself last year He faced a categorical denial, as reported by the Los Angeles newspaper La Opinion.