Toni Costa removes Adamari López from his Instagram photo and stays only with Alaïa

Until a few hours ago Adamari López was still in the profile picture of Toni Costa with her little daughter Alaïa. This is over. The famous choreographer and talent of Univision has changed the picture, removed Adamari from the portrait and has been left alone with his daughter. Is this the signal that announces the final end of the couple?

Toni was recently in California teaching several Zumba classes, which were a success as he well showed through his social networks, thus exposing the attendance of the public. A few hours ago he was also seen sharing with Alaïa in her riding lessons and thus he has always been seen as a devoted father with the little girl in all the important activities that she carries out. However, Costa will soon be leaving again.

It seems that the dancer will give himself fully to work and will also put ground between him and Adamari López. In the Instagram stories he shared the new dates of his masterclass tour, and these are the cities and countries he will visit: Arizona, Las Vegas, Utah, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York, and even Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

About reconciliation, until recently many shared this hope, but after this change in their Instagram profile, now everyone has more doubts than certainties. In the following post you can see the photograph that Toni had had in her account until today, it is no longer in her profile.

